Today we say thanks to all the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces.
Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made to keep us safe. Thank you for never wavering in your dedication to this country.
Thank you for defending the principles that built this great nation. Thank you for demonstrating the true meaning of service over self. And thank you a hundred times more for being there when we needed you.
Fittingly, there will be many celebrations held today across the region to honor veterans. And a number of national restaurant chains will offer free or discounted meals today to veterans and active duty personnel.
Such offerings are certainly a good gesture on Veterans Day, but perhaps the best way to show your appreciation is to actually tell a veteran you know how much his or her service in the military means to you.
You can say thanks by attending one of the many Veterans Day events being held today.
The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Doughboy statue in Memorial Park, which is at the intersection of East Main Street and 510 Bert St. across the street from the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building.
There will also be a Veterans Day ceremony held at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial, 703 W. Main St., located at the west end of Kiwanis Park at the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way.