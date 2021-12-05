The state of Tennessee is notorious for its rolling hills and beautiful scenery, making travel particularly difficult for most people who essentially need a car of their own in order to make their lives habitable. However, with Tennessee’s rather high sales tax on all goods bought in the state, access to buying cars becomes a problem for most people. Which is exactly why the sales tax should be lowered on automobiles sold here.
Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, or TDOT for short, notes for such a large and spread-out state, it needs to have its citizens able to purchase cars. With people in Tennessee having to spend most of their income on their mortgages, food, and other expenditures, access to an affordable automobile should be a given. With Tennessee having the highest sales tax in the country, it makes buying a car here far more difficult than the rest of the country. The problem is as simple as that, it should be fixed in order to give people here an equal shot at mobility for their lives.
Imagine how much stress a typical Tennessean must feel, walking to the dealership, wanting to purchase the family’s new car with all their expenditures already overhead. The tax on an item as crucial as a car should be lowered to at least the national average to ensure everyday life’s struggles and hardships are just a tiny bit more bearable. Life here is already hard for some, imagine the burden of having to buy a car for an average family on a single source of income, most people can’t.
In order to solve this problem here, the tax rate needs to be lowered significantly. It is currently 7% on all goods here, so for an average-priced, $12,000 car, the tax would be $840 extra. For an average family living here that money could go a long way. Lowering it to a more reasonable rate of 2.5% is in the best interest of the state’s population. With a solution as simple as this, it needs to happen sooner rather than later.
Ryan Thomas is a sophomore from Huntington Beach, California, studying political science at Milligan University. This opinion piece was written for his State and Local Government class.