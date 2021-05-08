While attempting to limit the historical context provided to students in Tennessee to help them understand the world around them, state Rep. Justin Lafferty inadvertently delivered a lesson in why that background information is so important.
In an impassioned speech on the House floor, which was picked up by several state and national media outlets and the Twitterverse, the Republican wrongly insisted the U.S. Constitution’s three-fifths compromise was an effort to limit slave-owning states’ political power and ultimately end slavery.
It was, in fact, the opposite, giving slave states inordinate representation in the House of Representatives and the electoral college and lending them the power to perpetuate the injustice of owning people as property for the country’s first 72 years.
The three-fifths compromise was a concession to slave states, giving them another use for the people they considered to be and treated as things, with no requirements that they be afforded any benefits of citizenship.
It’s laughably ironic that Rep. Lafferty’s bizzaro history lesson came during debate of a bill intended to ban teaching critical race theory in the state’s classrooms. Critical race theory, a movement from the 1980s, aims to shed light on the racially driven motivations behind and the implications of some of our most influential national policies and institutions.
Lafferty getting the historical context so wrong, and the applause showered on him from his fellow Republican representatives when he finished speaking, show why these difficult and uncomfortable lessons are still needed.
For years, those seeking to preserve the white-washed view of history that’s been taught in our schools’ classrooms for decades have used the false threat of “changing the past” to silence critical re-examination of our nation’s prior deeds.
Some of the truths of our history can only be determined by thinking about and talking about the long-term effects on citizens today.
If the lessons we’re teaching our children can’t stand up to critical thinking, it’s time to find out why.