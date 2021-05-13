Tennessee has already shamefully, though not surprisingly, turned its back on thousands of workers we deemed essential last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor informing the agency that the state will opt out of a federal supplemental unemployment program, effective July 3.
The decision to forego the available funds, which cuts weekly assistance to the jobless by more than half, was because “Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said in the letter.
Compounding the damage done by the massive cut, which returns the state’s available assistance to among the lowest in the country, the General Assembly approved a bill this year to decrease the unemployment benefits period from 26 weeks to 12, the shortest in the nation.
For months, business owners, many in service industries, have pushed for unemployment subsidies to end, characterizing labor shortage issues as “people not wanting to work” when jobless benefits outstripped the wages they were offering. None of the loudest voices seemed to consider that the issue may have been with the paltry pay rather than worker laziness.
As of March, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 5%, 22nd in the nation and hardly a figure that suggests a crisis of worker apathy.
Trends, however, do put the state among the worst for median income, percentage of residents living in poverty and proportion of workers paid at or below the federal minimum wage.
That minimum rate of $7.25 an hour, less than a living wage even using local calculations, is in effect here because the state’s leaders have never set one on their own. Congress last increased the federal minimum in 2009 despite an estimated cost of living increase of more than 20% since then.
The jobs most likely to pay the minimum or less are in the leisure and hospitality, education and health services and retail trade industries — the cashiers, servers, cooks and nursing home attendants who couldn’t work from home while a deadly virus tore through our country.
They took on hazardous conditions to make sure all of our lives didn’t grind to a complete halt, and it’s past time we started supporting these hard workers in securing adequate pay instead of accusing them of sloth.