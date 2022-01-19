It’s time for Tennessee residents to live up to the state’s nickname. Marsh Regional Blood Center is looking for volunteers to donate blood.
A national dip in donations has created the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Marsh Director Steffanie Sukel told Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts earlier this week that the center has only has a day’s supply of blood on the shelves at any given time.
Through the pandemic, supplies and donations have dwindled, but the need for transfusions remains.
Without significant blood donations, one serious traffic accident could decimate local supplies. You can help by donating blood at any of Marsh’s collection centers, which are conveniently located in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport. Those centers are:
• 1996 W. State St., Bristol (423-652-0014).
• 2428 Knob Creek Road, Suite 150, Johnson City (423-282-7090).
• 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport (423-408-7500).
To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in general good health.
Be sure to drink plenty of fluids on the day of your donation and remember to include iron-rich foods in your diet before giving blood.
It’s also a good idea to wear something comfortable when you give blood and bring a list of medications you are on with you when you donate.
If you’ve recently been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), you must wait two days before donating blood. If you’ve been infected with COVID-19, you must be 10 days removed from having symptoms.
You can stay informed on area blood drives by going to marshblood.com.