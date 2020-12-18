By some measures, Tennessee is one of the worst places in the world right now in terms of infectiousness.
Over the past week, our cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed, our exhausted nurses and doctors have been strained even closer to their breaking points and we’ve hit macabre records for the number of residents left dead.
Evidence suggests the virus’ recent surge in the Volunteer State was connected to Thanksgiving gatherings where recommended precautions were not followed, a trend that surprised our governor, Bill Lee, but not many others.
“Tennesseans and the decisions of some over Thanksgiving to ignore advice and to meet anyway resulted in cases that we did not, we couldn’t have imagined the case rise that quickly or we certainly didn’t want to imagine that,” Lee said at a Thursday event at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to health care workers.
To be surprised by Tennessee’s current condition, Lee must have ignored the thousands of pleas from medical professionals across the state and nation begging for stronger leadership from his administration.
He must have looked away when the makeshift morgue trailers were parked outside our hospitals to prepare for the expected post-Thanksgiving flood of bodies.
He must have covered his ears when the sobs of overworked frontline personnel were broadcast to the entire nation.
Our unenviable place as the leader of this pandemic shows that Lee’s abdication to “personal responsibility” is not working.
Tennesseans elected him to our highest office, but in one of the state’s darkest times in decades, he seems unable to lead.
When we needed him most, Lee shifted responsibility to local mayors, to teachers, to nurses.
His executive paralysis has worsened the pandemic’s effects on residents here, and with Christmas approaching, more lives are at risk.
If Lee can’t lead the state, voters in the next election should find someone who can.