Guest Opinion
Dr. Andrew Joyner
Rainstorms for some bring to mind the heavy sounds of water on metal roofs, kids jumping in mud puddles and parched fields receiving desperately needed rain. For me, and for too many Tennesseans, rainstorms mean flooding — they mean fear and uncertainty about our homes, lives, businesses and schools. For Tennessee, heavy rains mean anxiety about what will remain when the floodwaters drain, as well as what and who they will wash away. In 2021 alone, flooding claimed the lives of 29 people in Tennessee and disrupted countless more.
Flooding in Tennessee is a critical threat to our basic infrastructure. Our cellphones, power, safe drinking water, roads and our ability to live and work comfortably in our environments are all at risk when the flood waters rise.
The lack of a plan for flood preparedness has left so many of us at a loss on how to pick up the pieces, like much of Tennessee. Even in floods less devastating than others, we are unable to safely leave our homes, unable to go to work, unable to go to the grocery store, unable to go about our lives safely.
In these moments, we are painfully aware of the absence of any planning and our vulnerability in the face of flooding, relying on first responders and our neighbors to withstand the elements that our roads, bridges, homes and livelihoods cannot.
The Red Cross, the National Guard, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors. These people we are all thankful for, but only interact with on our worst days. We recognize their sacrifices and their willingness to endanger their own lives or forego their own comfort for the sake of others. Asking our first responders to continue their perpetual availability and care at the rate that flood readiness conditions in Tennessee warrant, however, is not only dangerous, but an incredible strain on our state resources.
Why continue to send our best and bravest into harm’s way, and continue to build and rebuild our infrastructure to withstand the battering and soaking of Mother Nature, when we could invest in real preventative and protective measures to protect those who protect us?
Tennesseans taking shelter from the recent flooding, rebuilding their homes, restarting their businesses, and mourning their lost neighbors, friends and family members deserve better flood preparation in our state. Tennesseans need resilience and readiness in the face of repetitive flooding and should not have to face the catastrophic damage and destruction of flooding as a result of inadequate infrastructure and a lack of preparedness.
I believe in the people of Tennessee, our Volunteer spirit, and our ability to work together to overcome problems. That’s one of the reasons I am proud to be a member of Flood Ready Tennessee. Flood Ready Tennessee has filed SB 2525 and HB 2516 to advocate for communities in their efforts to save lives and reduce property damage — forming an inter-agency Flood Resilience and Community Preparedness Taskforce. This taskforce will coordinate a statewide flood resilience plan with a fund specifically allocated to support their recommendations and protect ourselves and our neighbors from future flooding. This will build on the strides many state agencies have made to address flood risk and will include the leadership of Governor Lee’s office in making key decisions on how to protect our state. Tennessee is far from the only state facing these issues and we should strive to match the endeavors of our neighboring states in flood readiness and preparation because our citizens deserve it.
Dr. Andrew Joyner is an ETSU professor and Tennessee’s Climatologist. He wrote this on behalf of Flood Ready Tennessee, a coalition of Tennesseans advocating for a statewide flood preparedness plan.
