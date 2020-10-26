Last week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he intends to extend his executive order allowing for local mask mandates in most of the state’s 95 counties.
Though recommended by an overwhelming majority of medical experts to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the issue of masks has become a political football.
President Donald Trump, who caught the virus this month, has often gone in public maskless and has questioned the guidance of the country’s leading epidemiologists in recommending them.
Most of Northeast Tennessee’s mayors opted to keep mask mandates in place, deferring to the expertise of public health officials. Soon, they will have to decide whether to extend them.
Many who oppose them frame the issue as one of personal freedom. They believe they should be allowed to decide whether or not they wear masks.
Even the governor and local mayors seem to agree. While recommending masks be worn, Lee said it’s a matter of personal responsibility to act in the interest of public health. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, when he enacted the original mask mandate in the county, said there was no attached penalty to enforce the order.
Without teeth, some residents have chosen to go out without masks, and businesses have chosen not to require them to avoid conflict with customers.
It’s an issue as plain as the mask on your face, so we wanted to ask you. What do you think of our local mask mandates? Do they go too far? Do they not go far enough?
