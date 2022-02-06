Valentine's Day, or the Feast of St. Valentine, is celebrated every year on Feb. 14.
It was originally a Christian holiday commemorating the death of St. Valentine, a Roman clergyman who ministered to persecuted Christians. Also the patron saint of epilepsy and beekeepers, he was martyred and buried on Feb. 14.
The day grew to be associated with romantic love in the 14th and 15th centuries, perhaps because of an association with the courtly affiliations of lovebirds in early spring.
In 18th century England, couples began expressing their love for each other on the holiday by gifting flowers, candies and greeting cards, which became known as "valentines."
Today, the U.S. Greeting Cards Association estimates 190 million valentines are sent each year in the U.S. Flower and candy companies also take advantage of the traditions, experiencing a boom in business from lovers of all ages.
With love in the air and Valentine's Day just around the corner, we want to help celebrate the friendship and passion.
This week, tell us about your valentine. What makes them special to you, and what effect have they had on your life?
