Question of the Week

Valentine’s Day, or the Feast of St. Valentine, is celebrated every year on Feb. 14.

It was originally a Christian holiday commemorating the death of St. Valentine, a Roman clergyman who ministered to persecuted Christians. Also the patron saint of epilepsy and beekeepers, he was martyred and buried on Feb. 14.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.