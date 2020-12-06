Holidays are the basis for many of our traditions.
With several religious and secular holidays still on the calendar, there is plenty of celebrating and observing yet to come in the next several weeks.
Though many of our traditions this year have been changed by the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we’ve often found a way to continue them, alter them for safety or invent whole new traditions.
A vaccine for this virus appears to be on the horizon, but most estimates say it won’t be available for the general public until the spring or summer next year.
In the meantime, we’ve got several cultural celebrations in December and a calendar change to 2021.
As we prepare for the pandemic holiday season, some of us may be looking for some inspiration from others.
So, how will you celebrate the holidays? Will you change any traditions or skip them this year? Are you planning to make any new traditions with your friends and family?
