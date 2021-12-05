As I follow this three-way tag-team match between Washington County, BridgeRidge, and Red Dog Technologies, there seems to be two themes that ought to inform us about our future.
The first is that city and county commissioners are at a disadvantage when requests for money come to their agenda. Every new great idea, supported by rabid enthusiasm, might sound grand on paper but require close vetting to anticipate countless problems. Governments and businesses aren’t supposed to have perfect and complete knowledge. They rely, of course, on someone else to assemble all the right information. We would only know about the improper vetting when something goes wrong.
As technology races past our abilities to understand such things, the vetting process will become more important. Most of us ordinary folks know little of what makes things work, but we’re not in a position to make decisions that affect all of us, either. While we are severely affected by advertising and peer pressure, governments are required to be a bit more careful with our money.
Every new technology brings with it legions of fanatics whose noise makes the headlines.
The second theme is hidden in the noise pollution problem at Red Dog’s cyber-center. This ought to show us all the cost and pollution of computing power, something taken for granted by the public. We have been allowed a peek at how much data processing will cost us as a environmental pollutant in the coming years.
Individually we don’t notice this cost. Our power bill is barely nudged because of our home computing. But the cumulative costs do add up for the electrical need for our computer, battery power for the EV, the phones, and all our convenient appliances. The power companies, rightfully, see income! That is what they do. And more power to them for doing it right, but you and I are where this demand starts and ends. I know I like living in this modern world and modern convenience. The new e-world is upon us, for sure, and we’re not going back. I don’t suggest we do without, but it might help us to control our activities and destinies by focusing on needs rather than convenience.
Past practice was to hide these centers in nondescript buildings a safe distance away from the data collection centers. They require money and electricity to operate, just like any other building. Someone has to ultimately pay for this, but those costs are pretty well diluted by the time we get an invoice at the house. In this evolving cyber-world we don’t tend to question the necessity of such a facility. We would not give these places anymore thought than we would toilets.
Over the last 100 years, each new invention and convenience was balanced by a cost to the environment. To this day we still have to contend with that balance. Speaking of toilets, who would want to return to the good ol’ days? Not I. Nor would I want snake-oil medicines. Nor railroad-only delivery service. What we did was trade coal-powered steam for fossil fuel railroads. Good move? Bad move? Bring back the steel industry? The industry that built America, in your back yard?
Now is not the time for me to talk about the land’s forfeiture to our convenient life. Coal mines and coal ash, fracking, and bad water ought not become common place, yet they are. Solar uses lots of land that will likely never grow crop or homes. Maybe a livestock yard will fit in around abandoned solar panels?
For the current issue concerning Red Dog’s mega-computer center, the adage still holds true, out of sight, out of mind. We forget that real people, maybe a co-worker, maybe a relative, has to endure this uncaring contraption parked next door. A contraption that in their minds is for the sole purpose of making someone else rich. Does that sound a little bit like the exploitation that made Appalachia infamous?
Here is a physical price someone pays for computer power. Absolutely linked to how we live our daily lives. The question is where does it stop, if it can be stopped.
There are some heroes and heroines in this story. I can imagine the pro-cyber-mining crowd would call them “activists.” I’d be inclined to just call ‘em “neighbors.”
The companies that push these developments sometimes have both the upper hand and more resources than “the neighbors” can resist. Which takes us back to point one.
