The first time I saw a television I was in the ninth grade. My friend’s grandmother had one and we went there to watch it.

About three years later my dad bought us a TV which we really enjoyed watching.

Bonnie Simmerman

Bonnie Simmerman is a retired librarian. She can be reached at simmermanb@embarqmail.com.

