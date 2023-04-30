The first time I saw a television I was in the ninth grade. My friend’s grandmother had one and we went there to watch it.
About three years later my dad bought us a TV which we really enjoyed watching.
When my husband and I purchased a color TV several years later we could not wait to check it out. The first movie we watched was The Wizard of Oz. When we turned it on, we were dismayed to see that it was black and white. We thought we had bought a bad set. We were delighted when OZ showed up in full color.
Over the years, television has changed and lately I have noticed many things that are quite different from those first days of watching. Perhaps you have noticed them also.
One thing that is very different is the number of ads about prescription drugs. It seems that we see a new drug every day or so. Most of them we could not pronounce or spell, and when we hear all the side effects they could cause, we don’t think we would use them. Let’s hope that our doctors thoroughly research these drugs before prescribing them for us.
Along with the drugs, I have noticed a high number of ads for medical services. We see commercials about hospitals, medical groups, dentists, etc. I guess they need more patients to make more income.
Another observation has to do with the format of news broadcasts. At the beginning of the broadcast, they give small bits of what is to come later in the broadcast. At first, I saw that in cable channels, and then I noticed that local channels were doing the same. I guess they want to tease us about what is coming up next, so we will not reach for the remote and change channels.
I usually do not write about politics, but we hear about this everywhere. Many years ago, I remember when opponents had to be given equal time. If one candidate was given 15 minutes, the opponent had to be given the same. If you watch cable channels now you will see how that has changed. Turn to one channel and you hear all the praises of one candidate. Switch channels and you will hear all the bad stuff about that same person. This could make it hard to decide who to vote for.
Almost anything can be advertised on TV. I have noticed some very personal items that are shown. From bathroom to bedroom, they show it all. Is there nothing private or sacred any more?
I guess you could find anything to watch on TV whether good or bad, but I have noticed that very few shows have good family values. We do miss Andy and Opie and shows like that. I suppose television has changed along with our culture which isn’t always a good thing.
As you scroll the channels, think about who is telling you what you are hearing. It might be a good idea to remember that you should not believe everything you hear and see. Do some research. Choose something wholesome to watch. Learn all you can about the world we live in and make good choices.
Bonnie Simmerman is a retired librarian. She can be reached at simmermanb@embarqmail.com.