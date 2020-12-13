Are organizations engaged in creating jobs and growing population in Northeast Tennessee still tripping over each other? While it appears there may be some cooperation, progress on creating an integrated umbrella organization to lead economic development in Northeast Tennessee seems to have stalled. That’s unfortunate.
In September, 2019 the area’s two leading economic development organizations, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NTREP) and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, released a joint statement committing to cooperation on economic development and opening the door to a merger. Members of both groups’ boards and staffs were to continue meeting to understand what a single economic development organization might look like.
This followed a challenge from Mark Costa, chairman and CEO of Eastman Chemical, who was among local business leaders and political officials meeting at East Tennessee State University that month. “The reality is the way we’re configured today, it’s not feasible to really productively and efficiently interact with this region and try and bring business here” said Costa. “We have a phenomenal set of resources and capabilities ... and things to build on that a lot of regions don’t have.”
In the meantime a public campaign and $48,000 study to come up with a regional identity settled on “Appalachian Highlands.” While many embraced the new geographic adjective, others continue to reject it, failing to see that we live, work, play and interact in an area far larger than the Tri-Cities.
But plans to merge NTREP and NETWORKS seem to have stalled over different visions for how to proceed. “We thought we had something collectively and collaboratively that we worked on that was a good next step that had some timelines attached to it,” Mitch Miller, CEO of the NTREP said this October. “It was a plan we’d been working on ... and then a new plan got introduced (by NETWORKS) that we hadn’t even seen.”
NETWORKS presented its board with a proposal that would put it in the role of managing key functions of traditional economic development — marketing and recruiting in primary industry sectors — for eight counties in Northeast Tennessee. The proposal suggested NTREP adopt a “parallel proposal.” That didn’t align with a memorandum of understanding drafted earlier by NETWORKS that focused on collaborating on the establishment of a regional hub organization that would conduct various tasks, including traditional economic development. Additionally, a so-called parallel proposal sounds like a suggestion that NTREP do the same thing NETWORKS wants to do.
We thought the goal was to maximize resources and our efforts, not to continue duplication.
Now, there’s a new player. Area business and government leaders are looking to the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) to serve as a new conduit for economic growth in the region, says Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy. FTDD includes local governments of the eight counties and is focused on environmental, historic, housing, and industrial programs, among other initiatives.
Grandy says FTDD “will provide us with a much bigger footprint” by combining existing players including NTREP under a “regional hub.” Grandy said FTDD already serves as a platform to bring political entities together and “it just made sense to use that platform without creating a new one.” Grandy said a handshake agreement has been reached with a prospective CEO of the regional hub, and the new “coordinated effort” to economic development is expected to begin in early 2021.
Where does that leave NETWORKS? “Sullivan County is involved, but the NETWORKS structure is much more complicated,” Grandy said. “So it’s not aligned today.”
Costa said in his remarks at ETSU that “We are not remotely configured to compete and win and we’re so far from it that if we don’t do something radically different, we’re not actually going to succeed.”
A year has passed and it sure feels like talks have hit the proverbial brick wall.