Modern society’s demand for instant gratification is ill-suited for a crisis, especially a pandemic of the novel coronavirus’ proportion and gravity.
Our need for immediate fixes and easy answers that nestle us in our comfort zones is crippling our response in many ways. It’s putting tremendous strain on the institutions tasked with navigating through these uncharted waters.
Contrary to our thirst for perfection, glitches are bound to happen.
And a major one struck Johnson City Schools on Monday. Just as the second week of remote instruction for the new school year got underway, the district’s internet connectivity went haywire, exacerbating an already difficult situation for the learning process.
There is no doubt that students, parents and teachers were further frustrated, adding to the anxiety surrounding COVID-19 and schooling. It surely stressed the district’s technology team members, as they are essential to this operation.
But it also brought on innovation. Not to be undone by the glitch, some teachers turned to their cellphone data to connect with students and maintain instruction. Teachers have shown grace under fire throughout the ordeal, including Monday’s temporary shutdown.
Many parents are taking note. Comments on our Facebook page after Monday’s hiccup have been overwhelmingly supportive of their efforts. That has to be encouraging, especially given the unfair criticisms leveled at public educators in recent decades.
Of course, there were also critics, most of whom come from a position of denial regarding COVID-19’s dangers. They would put students back in seats en masse without regard for safety. They used the internet outage as ammunition.
Teaching is not an exact science, especially when thrown into a whirlwind. Neither is decision making.
No sitting school administrators have managed their way through such a global crisis. Not since the battle over segregation has the American education system been in such strife. The target moves constantly.
No one has a magic formula on how to best protect students and school employees, as well as their family members, while still providing the best learning environment feasible under the circumstances. Leaders are balancing evolving community health trends with educational, developmental and financial factors. Educators at every level are coping with unfamiliar territory, as have parents who have been thrust into providing home learning.
In-school learning likely will return to Johnson City — as a hybrid with online instruction — once infection levels slow in the region. It’s a must, especially for children of working parents, as long as safety protocols are clearly articulated and followed.
Until then and probably afterward, there will be blips, flaws and missteps.
Parents, students and teachers are all in this together, and with a little patience and appreciation, they will continue to rise to this challenge.