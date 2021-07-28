You can’t see it. You can’t smell it or even taste it, but radon gas is a deadly intruder in many homes.
In fact, one out of every 15 homes in this nation has a high level of radon. Exposure to radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States today. Only smoking causes more lung cancer deaths.
Unfortunately, too few Americans know the facts about this danger. While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as a month to call attention to this problem, it is just as deadly during the dog days of summer.
The EPA says radon gas is responsible for more than 20,000 deaths annually in the United States. It often claims more lives annually in this nation than drunken driving, house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.
Radon is a naturally occurring element that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water. It is found in offices, schools and homes all across the country.
The gas is particularly prevalent in areas of Northeast Tennessee. That’s why it’s important to determine the risks posed by radon in your home or office.
Testing — which is easy and inexpensive — is the only way to know if your home or office is at risk from radon.
The EPA recommends testing all buildings below the third floor for radon.
You can learn more about the dangers of radon and how to obtain a testing kit by visiting Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s website at tn.gov/environment or by calling Tennessee’s Radon Program at 1-800-232-1139.