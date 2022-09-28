Autumn officially arrived last week, which is good news to Americans who worship this season as their favorite time of the year.
Count football fans among this group, as well as hunters, hikers and fall foliage enthusiasts.
Fall is also a special time of the year for gardeners, who will soon be harvesting pumpkins and squashes. This is also the time of year for making apple butter and apple cider.
Autumn is also a good season to plant a tree. Trees planted in fall have ample time to establish root systems before summer.
This is also the season to take precautions. Chilly temperatures will soon be returning to the region, which is why it’s important to make sure all heating sources in your home are operating properly and are free of flammable obstructions.
We would also advise that you check all smoke detectors to make sure they are operating correctly before turning up the heat.
Homeowners will soon be dealing with autumn leaves. Before raking those leaves to the curb for collection, residents should consider putting them in a compost pile to create fertile soil for their gardens.
And we mustn’t forget fall is a time of the year when many wild critters are on the move. Bears are known to wander into residential areas in search of nuts and berries on which to fatten up for winter.
Homeowners can do a few simple but effective things to discourage bears from paying them a visit. One of the first things residents should do is to make sure they dispose of their garbage in containers that are sealed tightly.
Drivers should be on the lookout for deer crossing the highway. Cars and deer are often a lethal combination and such encounters are more likely to occur between late September and December.
As most allergy sufferers know already, it’s that time of year again. Ragweed, goldenrod and mold have ushered in the autumn allergy season.
The typical symptoms of an allergy are sneezing, itchy eyes, itchy nose, itchy throat, coughing or wheezing.
Now that fall has officially arrived, it’s also time to make plans to get a flu shot. Physicians say the protective qualities of the vaccine are active only for 90 days or so, which means the best time for vaccination is a month or two before the influenza season begins in earnest.
