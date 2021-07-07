Summer generally means heat. Factor in the humidity, and you have a sweltering combination.
We can complain about the miserable conditions of the season, but there is very little that we can do to change the typical weather of summer.
The best advice is to make ourselves as comfortable as possible and take precautions against heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following advice for dealing with hot weather:
• Drink more fluids. If you must be outside working or exercising, drink two to four glasses of cool fluids every hour.
• Do not drink fluids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar. These actually cause you to lose more body fluid.
• Wear lightweight, light colored, loose-fitting clothing.
• Stay indoors, if at all possible. If you do not have air-conditioning, seek a building that will give you a few hours of respite from the heat.
• Never leave a child or pet inside a closed, parked vehicle.
• Don’t take your dog on walks or to outdoor events that require their paws to be exposed to the extreme heat coming from unsheltered asphalt or concrete surfaces.
• Be sure to visit adults at risk a few times a day and observe them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Finally, it’s important to keep a positive attitude during these sizzling times. Remember, fall and winter are just around the corner and global warming promises extreme climate changes.
Just think, five months from now we might be complaining about how bitterly cold it is.