Johnson Citians like to read.
According to OverDrive, a worldwide digital reading platform, a record 4.9 million checkouts were processed by the Tennessee Regional eBook and Audiobook Download System (R.E.A.D.S.) in 2020, and the Johnson City Public Library was one of the top five libraries in the state for checkouts.
Reading not only increases knowledge, but it also stimulates the mind, expands the vocabulary, improves memory and reduces stress.
We all could benefit from those effects, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re glad Johnson City’s library has more than 100,000 digital titles available through this system.
If you have an active library card from a public library in the Tennessee Regional Library System, those titles are at your fingertips.
The best part is that digital access saves users from paying late fees. The title is available for the checkout period, then automatically expires.
Last year, the most popular genre from Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. was mystery/thriller, followed by romance. It seems we may have some regular Sherlocks and Don Juans in our midst.
Thank you to the Johnson City Public Library and its staff for making sure our enquiring minds have an outlet for gratification.