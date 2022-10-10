One morning recently, I received an email from one of my readers in Unicoi extolling the virtues of Erwin’s new Mexican restaurant, Tacos & Grill Mexican Cuisine.
Well, I called the restaurant to make sure they were open and what the day’s stated hours of operation were?
The young girl who answered was abrupt and detached in responding to my questions.
This set a predisposition on my mind regarding how Tacos & Grill treats their customers.
I had the rest of the afternoon to let the predisposition “marinate in ego-sauce” as my dining partner would say.
That evening, as we pulled into their parking lot, I was in a confrontational state.
“This bunch better bring their ‘A’ game tonight,” was my comment to my dining partner.
My partner heaved a sigh, rolled her eyes heavenward and snapped “Come on” at me.
We then headed for Tacos & Grill’s front door.
First impressions
If coming from Johnson City, take Interstate 26 toward Erwin. Take the Main Street exit and turn left, cross the overpass and head straight. Turn right onto North Main Avenue and drive on into Erwin about two miles, passing Rock Creek Road on the left as you go. Drive another 100 yards or so, and Tacos & Grill #2 is on your right.
There is room for parking all around the restaurant.
Inside the front door, you are in their dining area that seats about 40 or so patrons. There is a cashier/carry-out pickup station in front of you, with access to the rest rooms to your left.
Décor is bright, festive and vaguely historical. Booths and free-standing tables are sturdy and well-maintained.
Our server Rossy (pronounced like “Rosie”) found my dining partner and I a table, and took our drinks orders while we checked out the Tacos & Grill menus.
I could not tell if this was my phone culprit; Rossy was very friendly and accommodating, totally unlike who I talked with.
Selections
In short order, Rossy returned with our drinks and took our orders. My dining partner wanted to try the Cuban sandwich ($10.75), while I chose a breakfast burrito ($7.50) having chorizo sausage as its protein source. For an appetizer, I picked a pork tamale ($2.75) for my dining partner and me to share while waiting for our entrees.
We also ordered a large hibiscus water ($3 each) called “Jamaica” and pronounced “hih-mih-ka,” instead of our usual iced tea or fountain drinks.
How it tastes
Rossy had our complete order on the table inside of 10 minutes, letting us know with a smile that whatever we needed, just to let her know.
Our pork tamale starter was authentic and very good, arriving wrapped in its own little corn husk pouch tied with a neat corn husk bow. The tamale maisa was freshly ground and mixed cornmeal, hand-formed around a filling of shredded and seasoned lean pork and then steamed to perfection. A pork tamale made very nice opener for our entrees.
My dining partner’s Cuban sandwich had a Mexican torta sandwich loaf filled with some of that shredded and seasoned pork, overlaid with several slices of deli-style (as opposed to “country”) ham and some of aged Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard and slices of dill pickle were added. My partner’s Cuban sandwich was placed in a sandwich press to be properly cooked.
The result was superb: the torta had just the right amount of crunch for both textures. The pork was correctly matched with the deli ham and Swiss cheese combination, adding to the sandwich’s overall flavor medley. The yellow mustard and the dill pickles made a very nice counterpoint to the other ingredients.
My breakfast burrito (yes, Tacos & Grill does breakfast all day) was a dinner-sized flour tortilla filled to bursting with scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage and some mild yellow cheese that was not cheddar. The burrito defied my efforts to hold it with either one or two hands, so I requested a knife and fork. Deconstructing the burrito with proper tools in hand, I soon discovered that Tacos & Grill’s spicy chorizo sausage had a mild opening heat that lingered very nicely on the palate. With all of its flavors and textures, this is a burrito to linger over, so ordering one on a weekday morning might make you late for work.
Oh, and the Jamaica hibiscus drink was definitely the right beverage for our meal.
The bottom line
While we were getting ready to leave, Rossy was happily conversing with my dining partner and I about how the restaurant was doing. Rossy said they were seeing their regular customers more frequently, plus there were new-made regulars (like my partner and I, for instance) showing up, having a good meal and making new friends.
Like Rossy has with my dining partner and this former sourpuss here whose formerly hurt feelings are healing nicely, thank you.