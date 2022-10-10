One morning recently, I received an email from one of my readers in Unicoi extolling the virtues of Erwin’s new Mexican restaurant, Tacos & Grill Mexican Cuisine.

Well, I called the restaurant to make sure they were open and what the day’s stated hours of operation were?

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video