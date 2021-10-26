If anyone is planning a staycation this winter or in the coming summer, stop by the Johnson City Public Library this weekend for some needed supplies.
The Friends of Johnson City Public Library will hold a book sale Oct. 30-31 to help pay for physical and digital library materials, staff support and library programs.
Books, though sometimes overshadowed by digital entertainment available on the market-saturated streaming services, can take you anywhere you want to go. Like handheld devices, they’re portable, but with them, there’s no need to worry about losing power.
Plus, supporting the public library is about more than books. The Johnson City library hosts educational and artistic programs for children and adults, and offers in-person and online access to help with homework, research ancestry, read scholarly and current event publications and more.
As public institutions, libraries are important resources that belong to the community and the people who live in it. It’s up to us to support and maintain them and to properly utilize them.
The Friends’ bi-annual book sale is a way to do both.
The sale will be held on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Room.
Paperbacks cost $1 and hardbacks cost $3; children’s books are four for $1 and children’s chapter books are two for $1. CDs are four for $1 and DVDs are $1 each. People can also purchase a library tote bag full of books for $25. The Sunday sale includes a special $5 per bag deal. Bags are provided at the sale for those who need them.
Visit the Johnson City Public Library at 100 Millard St. or online at www.jcpl.org for more information.