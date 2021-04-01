A recent study by researchers from East Tennessee State University and Appalachian State University confirmed two things we journalists already knew about our industry.
For their work looking at the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on news reporting, Dr. Mimi Perreault and Dr. Gregory Perreault interviewed working journalists and examined articles and discussions about journalism in industry-specific publications and websites.
What they found was, much like everyone else, the people who gather and report news are taking this yearlong pandemic day by day.
Before March of last year, we didn’t know the term “social distancing,” and calculating seven-day averages was not something we could do so effortlessly. Since the start of the global pandemic, we’ve had to learn new and complex concepts and then figure out how to explain them to our readers.
That’s a regular part of the job during moments of both crisis and calm, but the ever-changing nature of the pandemic heightened the speed at which new information came and the stakes of knowing that information for our communities.
The largest takeaway from the Perreault study is the high level of emotional investment that local journalists, like those here at the Press, feel for their communities. After all, we live here. We personally know the people we’re writing about, and we care about their well-being.
When we’re falsely accused of lying to further a political viewpoint by some of the people we’re trying to help with our work, it hurts. Yet we receive these misguided insults on a near-daily basis from social media comments, emails and direct phone calls.
That leads to the second major finding of the Perreault study: the pandemic didn’t cause, but did speed up, the negative trends making our jobs more difficult.
The whack-a-mole fight against fake COVID-19 news is exhausting for most local newsrooms. While writing one story to counter false or misleading claims, another five pop up.
Adding to the coarseness of that constant grind is the dwindling of resources available to newsrooms because of loss of revenue to the splintered audience created by social media, made worse by the pandemic’s economic downturn. It means fewer people are doing more work during a critical time for our community.
Fortunately, journalists are strong-willed, and our desire to help the people in our community most often outweighs the pressure from the challenging aspects of the job.
Fortunately, journalists are strong-willed, and our desire to help the people in our community most often outweighs the pressure from the challenging aspects of the job.

Still, a little support would go a long way. If you see one of our hard-working news staff out in the community, thank them for the job they do.