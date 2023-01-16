My dining partner and I had spent a winter afternoon in Elizabethton visiting friends, and were starting for home when my partner declared she was hungry and asked where we could find some good home cooking.
I recalled a place on Broad Street that was named after a dog, and cooked a pretty good breakfast, if I remembered correctly.
“You’re talking about Libby’s Lodge, aren’t you?” asked my dining partner.
“Hmm. Yes, I guess I am,” was my reply, and pulled a bootleg turn in radio station WBEJ’s parking lot, heading toward supper.
First impressions
Traveling east on Broad Street in Elizabethton you’ll find Libby’s Lodge between the cross streets of North Pine and Sycamore, next door to the town’s Family Dollar store. There is handicapped parking convenient to the restaurant’s front door, and plenty of parking all around the restaurant building.
Opening the Libby’s Lodge front door places you in the restaurant’s entryway. Access to the restaurant’s restrooms is through a doorway on your left, before you reach the cashier and carry-out counter. A dining area accommodating 30 customers is through a doorway on your right, and there is a five-seat lunch counter setup facing the open-plan kitchen. Décor is “Comfy Rustic,” with a flat screen TV in the corner. There’s a chalkboard with the daily specials posted where you’ll be sure to see it.
Selections
Our server informed us that there were two dinner specials available that evening.
The special I was interested in was their hamburger steak platter ($9.50) featuring a half-pound hamburger steak, sided with fried potatoes and onions, coleslaw and a drink.
My dining partner wanted to know more about the other special, which involved smoked and pulled lean pork ($9.50) with fried onion rings ($1 extra), baked beans and also included a drink. That suited her taste, and was what my dining partner ordered.
How it tastes
With all meals being cooked to order by restaurant owner Jamie Campbell, our supper specials took about 20 minutes to reach our table from the kitchen.
My hamburger steak platter was quite good, being coarsely ground, then grilled medium and seasoned only with ground black pepper, just the way I like it. Chef Campbell’s take on fried potatoes and onions was also good; diced russet potatoes mixed with chopped yellow onions and grilled until mildly charred and crunchy outside, hot and steamy inside. The coleslaw, though apparently commissary-produced, nevertheless made for a tangy side to my hamburger steak and fried potatoes and onions.
My dining partner’s smoked pulled pork had an interesting level of smoke flavoring that was hard to place. From the first bite, both of us were picking up resin notes that were not hickory or mesquite in origin. From what her palate was telling her, the wood used for smoking was some sort of fruit wood. I thought it was most likely apple, though still somewhat green, which would account for the smoke flavor’s bitterness.
As any proper barbecue joint would, chef Campbell serves her barbecue sauce on the side, a sweet and tangy Tennessee-style number with notes of cider vinegar, molasses, garlic, onion and just possibly some dark brown sugar.
The fried onion rings were sliced about a quarter to a third of an inch in width, dredged in a seasoned flour, cornmeal and egg batter and then deep fried in very hot oil. This gave each slice of onion ring a crunchy texture surrounding a hot and pungent inner smoothness that was very nice indeed.
As for my dining partner’s order of baked beans, they were well-made, correctly seasoned and made a fitting side dish to go with the fried onion rings and the pulled smoked pork.
The bottom line
Though my dining partner and I had eaten breakfast at Libby’s Lodge in Elizabethton on a number of occasions, we had never done supper before now. Though the two of us were sold on Libby’s Lodge for breakfast, this was the first time we’d stopped by late in the day. If the two special platters that my dining partner and I had for our supper are any indication, chef and proprietor Jamie Campbell and her team have got post-breakfast dining well in hand.
Next time your travels find you in Elizabethton at lunch time or later, why not stop by and give Campbell and Libby’s Lodge a chance to impress you as much as they have my dining partner and I?