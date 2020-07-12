When emotions take over and leave reason behind, rarely anything but confusion, anger and resentment result.
That has happened on several occasions in recent weeks in our region as people here cope with the same tensions gripping the country. At every turn, one stupid decision took a volatile situation and made it worse.
The latest example was the racist tirades unleashed on Black Lives Matter demonstrators at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton on July 4. It should not be lost on anyone that such outrageous abuse took place on Independence Day. Yes, the counter-protesters were exercising their freedom of speech, but their words and tone were decidedly un-American.
These folks went looking for a fight, having been stirred to action by social media misinformation and fear-mongering. Some displayed weapons. Many brought Confederate battle flags in an obvious attempt to stoke the racial divide made more apparent in recent weeks.
One counter-protester’s words and behavior, captured on video, went viral, shedding light on just how far we have to go in resolving that divide. Sonya Holt’s homophobic and racist rant may not have represented the opinion of every person on her side of the fence, but it captured the rancid crux of the situation. “White lives are better,” she shouted while taunting demonstrators in a frenzied dance. Her male companion’s words were just as appalling, if not more so. He told Black protesters, “We should have kept you (obscene pejorative) as slaves.”
The hate was on full display.
Of course, some BLM demonstrators also have been guilty of disproportionately escalating passions, unfortunately undermining their own messages. The June 29 dispute at a West Walnut Street pawn shop was marked by temperamental misstep after misstep by the shop’s staff, the New Panthers group and others who showed up to confront the protestors. Each mistake begat an equal and opposite reaction, making a bad situation worse and resulting in two incidents of violence.
The New Panthers did themselves no favors by hurling filthy insults — much of them over a bullhorn — at the police who were there to keep the peace. One member even went as far as threatening our reporter with bodily harm after a bizarre accusation that he was “falsely documenting” the events by webcasting live video.
No one came off in a good light that day. Foul language, shouting matches, threats and violence won’t change minds.
The unfortunate consequence of all this is the shadow it casts on the genuine efforts toward progress between local officials, including Johnson City’s mayor and police chief, and members of the BLM movement.
These events do not have to be a setback, though. We firmly believe that Sonya Holt does not represent the majority of white citizens in this region, just as the actions of some at the pawn shop do not represent the BLM movement’s core. It’s easy to dismiss the legitimacy of the many via the bad actions of the few.
Instead, let us use these events as clarity — the blinders are off about the depth of the divide — and motivation toward improvements in racial justice. Far too many of us have been complicit as armchair participants in maintaining the status quo.
If indeed we live in a nation where all are created equal, we must act accordingly.