Some medical professionals may be suffering from whiplash after the abrupt 180 public opinion put them through this summer.
First called essential workers and heroes when they were doing things for us — caring for COVID-19 patients, helping families cope with the deaths of loved ones — when they asked us to start doing things — stay home from social settings, wear face masks and take the available vaccines — the admiration turned to contempt from some of the loudest voices.
Angry, frightened people, driven to a frenzy by the out-of-place politicization of public health issues, began shouting insults at doctors and nurses advocating for accepted methods of prevention.
This week, in Williamson County, a community south of Nashville, a crowd surrounded the vehicle of two health care professionals leaving a school board meeting in which a face mask requirement was approved for students and staff.
“We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you,” one man said as a sheriff’s deputy tried to part the crowd blocking the couple’s path.
Escalating a disagreement over a simple school district policy decision to overt threats is a disturbing overreaction. Such unchecked rhetoric too easily can lead to violence.
These vocal few don’t represent all of us, but they have commandeered a disproportionate amount of attention.
Our understaffed, overworked and burnt-out neighbors working in medical professions deserve better.
They chose their careers because they were called to help others, and now those they’re trying to help are hurling insults and threats.
The abuse contributes to the fatigue felt across most working in the medical industry as we near the close of the second year of the global pandemic, which drives worker shortages and leads to even more fatigue.
To help them, and help ourselves by shortening the pandemic, we need to listen to their informed advice.
Wear masks in public and get the vaccine. Don’t let your temper get the better of you.
It’s the least we can do.