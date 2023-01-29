As We See It

By rejecting federal aid for HIV prevention, our leaders in Tennessee are once again cutting off the state’s nose to spite our face.

In the latest round of destructive political gamesmanship in Nashville, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier this month that the state would reject $2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intended to pay for testing, prevention and treatment of HIV.

