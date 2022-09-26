As a rule, I usually hold off reviewing a locally owned eatery for at least 60 days.
The time lag allows me to check the décor of the place out, get my sense of the vibe of the place, and observe how the wait staff is treating the customers, especially while taking their meal orders.
Also important is what the kitchen looks like and how good a job the kitchen staff are in proving that the descriptive phrasing on the restaurant’s menu is indeed truthful.
If any changes need to be seen to, the 60 days of grace gives the management and the staff plenty of time to realize an issue exists and resolve it.
Occasionally, however, I happen on a restaurant that, right from the start, seems to be squared away in all respects.
Just such a restaurant is a compact sandwich shop that has opened for business at the corner of Spring Street and East Main in downtown Johnson City.
The name of the restaurant is the Spring Street Sandwich Company & Bar.
These people truly have their act together.
First impressions
Parking for the Spring Street Sandwich Company can be found along East Main and nearby in the city lot on Tipton Street.
Entering the front doors of 100 Spring St., you find yourself in a bright and airy dining area that seats about 50 or so customers. There’s a food prep bar running the length of a long inside wall, next to a chilled display case.
The background music at Spring Street Sandwich Company is eclectic, at a proper volume level, and makes a pleasant addition to your conversation and meal.
Restrooms are accessed via a short hallway in the back.
Selections
Hunter was our server, and did a bang-up job of assisting us with the different menu selections that Spring Street Sandwich Company offers.
My dining partner was intrigued with Spring Street Sandwich’s BYO, or “Build Your Own” sandwich, where you choose from a pretty full larder of five breads (white, in her case), nine meats, 12 cheeses, and 21 different toppings. The meats, cheeses and prepared salads are by Boar’s Head, and therefore of known quality.
Surprisingly, my partner chose simplicity for her first Spring Street sandwich, being deli-sliced pastrami, next adding nutty-flavored Swiss cheese, some fresh leaf lettuce and a couple of thinly sliced ripe tomatoes ($10). My partner ordered her BYO as loaded and plain, with no condiments or additional sauces.
As for me, I chose their Mediterranean specialty sandwich ($10), out of a selection of 13 such sandwiches, and had it rolled up in a spinach wrap.
You can also choose from a very well-seen-to collection of a la carte side orders like a Boar’s Head dill pickle spear (50 cents), plus more esoteric selections such as hummus ($1.50), cucumber salad ($2.50), bruschetta ($1.50) pasta salad ($3) and others.
How it tastes
My dining partner was very pleased with her choice of sandwich fillers, especially the smoky pungency of the deli-sliced Boar’s Head pastrami. The Swiss was as nutty and creamy smooth as any good Swiss cheese should be. Even the lettuce was crisp and cold, the red and ripe tomato slices adding a gentle but definitely noticeable sour tang to her sandwich as a whole.
My Mediterranean wrap was a tour-de-force of chunked cucumbers, traditional hummus, bruschetta, some of that cold, crisp lettuce along with chopped tomatoes and onions. Mix in some feta cheese crumbles and a light spreading of pesto-infused mayonnaise, and I had a wrap to linger over.
The bottom line
I said earlier that my policy is to give a newly opened, locally owned restaurant a 60-day grace period before you see them reviewed in these pages. Spring Street Sandwich Company has no need of those 60 days.
Hunter and the rest of the team are ready to serve you the right way and right now.
Why not stop in, have a bite, and meet your new downtown neighbors?
By the way, they were in the process of putting in a bar when my dining partner and I were enjoying our sandwich and wrap there.
It should be finished by the time you read this.