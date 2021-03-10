This is a dangerous time of the year for construction crews and motorists who fail to respect the rules of work zone safety.
Here’s some simple advice for drivers to follow whenever they encounter an orange cone or see a “Work Zone” sign on a street or beside a highway: Slow down and begin merging into the appropriate lane as quickly as possible.
More than 1,000 Americans are killed in work zone accidents annually. Most work zone accidents are caused by drivers who speed or fail to yield the right of way.
There are a number of infrastructure and repaving projects going on in Johnson City now. Some of that work has impacted traffic flow this week as manhole rehabilitation continues in the downtown area.
Contractor equipment has detoured motorists at the intersections at Buffalo and Cherry streets and at West State of Franklin Road between Buffalo and South Commerce streets.
This work is part of the city’s downtown water and wastewater system improvements project.
And don’t forget to be watchful of city crews doing work this spring to repair potholes that have popped up in recent months. Public work crews do their best to patch potholes, but when it’s all said and done that’s all they are doing — patching the problem.
Even when the potholes are gone, there are other menaces sure to rattle a driver’s fillings and test the mettle of a car’s shocks — manhole covers.
What makes these circular demons so difficult to traverse? Why can’t paving crews get the street and manhole covers to meet at the same level?
And why do these necessary utility entrances always seem to be, well, cockeyed?
We’d like to see serious research given to this problem. Surely, more than 50 years after landing a man on the moon, we can do something about manhole covers.