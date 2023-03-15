This is the time of the year when many Americans do some much-needed cleaning and sprucing up around their houses.
One of the first places to start is that closet full of clothes and shoes you no longer wear.
Instead of tossing them into the garbage, why not donate those slightly used garments to a local thrift store?
Frugal shoppers continue to turn to thrift stores operated by organizations like Goodwill and the Salvation Army for their clothing needs. That’s why thrift stores are in particular need of business attire for both men and women — some newly graduated from high school or college — who want to look their best for a job interview.
Many used clothing outlets say they can’t keep enough men’s suits, ties and dress pants on the shelves. Your generous tax-deductible donation can help.
And it makes no sense to leave an operational printer, computer or smartphone to collect dust in a basement. Contact your favorite charity to see if it might have a use for your old electronics.
You may be eligible for a tax break if you donate that old equipment to a library, school or a nonprofit program such as Computers with Causes. For more information on how to donate, go to computerswithcauses.org.
Spring cleaning should always be conducted with Mother Nature in mind. There are things found in cupboards and on garage shelves in many homes that should never be dumped in a landfill.
These are seemingly harmless items, such as paint cans, car batteries and even old televisions, but they could spell problems for the environment in years to come.
The average home can accumulate as much as 100 pounds of household hazardous waste in the basement or garage. These items include cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and automotive fluids.
Simply pouring these household wastes down the drain or on the ground, or putting them out with the trash can endanger the health and safety of sanitation workers.
They also can contaminate septic tanks or wastewater treatment systems if poured down drains or toilets, not to mention creating a safety hazard to children and pets if left unattended around the house.
That’s why it is important for area residents to take advantage of upcoming collection programs to dispose of these materials.
