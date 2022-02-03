We as a society expect our neighbors to behave as responsible citizens.
That often includes conversations about what it means to be a responsible parent, a responsible motorist or a responsible gun owner.
Unfortunately, we do not talk enough about what it means to be a responsible pet owner.
Irresponsible pet owners are to blame for a shocking number of dogs and cats destroyed in this country annually. Officials say more than 3 million unwanted, abused or aggressive dogs and cats were euthanized last year.
Many of these deaths would have been unnecessary had these pet owners spayed or neutered their animals. A number of these dogs and cats might be alive today had they not been allowed to roam unsupervised.
Owners should remember that dogs must always be properly confined when they are not on a leash. Doing so means your pet is not darting through neighborhood traffic or making a nuisance of itself in a neighbor’s yard.
It’s also important for pet owners to sterilize their animals so there are no unwanted litters. Spaying or neutering pets also means dogs and cats wander less and suffer fewer mood changes.
Pet owners should also have their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies, which is particularly important since this region has seen an increase in the number of wild animals reported with rabies. Tennessee law requires that all cats and dogs older than six months be vaccinated against rabies.
It’s time for local governments to become involved in community programs to educate the public on the lasting benefits of spaying/neutering their pets. Such initiatives must be coupled with programs to make spaying and neutering more affordable to all pet owners.
These measures have proven highly successful in many communities to help reduce the number of unwanted dogs and cats euthanized annually.