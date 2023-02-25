We as a society expect our neighbors to behave as responsible citizens.
That often includes conversations about what it means to be a responsible parent, a responsible motorist or a responsible gun owner.
We as a society expect our neighbors to behave as responsible citizens.
That often includes conversations about what it means to be a responsible parent, a responsible motorist or a responsible gun owner.
Unfortunately, we do not talk enough about what it means to be a responsible pet owner.
Irresponsible pet owners are to blame for a shocking number of dogs and cats destroyed in this country annually. Officials say more than 3 million unwanted, abused or aggressive dogs and cats were euthanized last year.
Many of these deaths would have been unnecessary had these pet owners spayed or neutered their animals. A number of these dogs and cats might be alive today had they not been allowed to roam unsupervised.
Owners should remember that dogs must always be properly confined when they are not on a leash. Doing so means your pet is not darting through neighborhood traffic or making a nuisance of itself in a neighbor’s yard.
It’s also important for pet owners to sterilize their animals so there are no unwanted litters. Spaying or neutering pets also means dogs and cats wander less and suffer fewer mood changes.
Earlier this month, the animal shelter in Johnson City made it easier to be a responsible owner when it opened the Judy & Doug Lowrie Spay & Neuter Clinic at its site on North Roan Street.
The clinic will offer low-cost procedures for residents’ animals and will ensure newly adopted pets are sterilized before going to their new homes.
Carter County and Elizabethton, also recognizing the important of sterilization services to effective animal control, are currently raising funds to help pay for another clinic at their joint facility. Those interested in helping the fundraising may donate to the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter online at feccas.org.
Pet owners should also have their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies, which is particularly important since this region has seen an increase in the number of wild animals reported with rabies. Tennessee law requires that all cats and dogs older than six months be vaccinated against rabies.
Our pets enhance the quality of our lives, so let’s repay the favor and enhance theirs by taking our responsibilities to them seriously.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.