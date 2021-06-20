In 1961 a future hero of the space age, Alan Shepard, blasted off from the Cape for a 15-minute lob into space. America’s human space program was on its way.
Sixty years later, four astronauts return from orbit, landing on a barge, in the Gulf of Mexico, in the dark.
I can remember Shepard’s flight. And John Glenn’s two flights later. And Gus Grissom’s near disaster in between them. Pioneers all. And brave. Keepers of the “The Right Stuff.” President Kennedy’s “New Frontier” was broached.
Maybe two things I still think about from those days: our stuff kept blowing up and Shepard’s frustration at all the delays, urging flight command to light this candle. He needed to get fired off and returned because Mother Nature was beginning to call, seriously.
In the news, for years, has been the monumental achievements of other countries’ entries into the space race: Russia, China, India, Japan, the European combine. This elbowing into the game by other countries is probably not as bad as it seems. The science between us and our so-called competitors has been a silent, solid bridge for 60 years.
When Shepard blasted off, it was more like a test drive with a human instead of a monkey for a passenger. From hindsight it seems almost more a publicity stunt than something of significance. At the time it was a monumental source of American pride. Just as no one could predict 100 years after the Wright brothers flew at Kitty Hawk nor could anyone, in 1961, predict all the marvels ahead of us in flight, science, or medicine over the next 60 years.
I grew up in the time of rotary phones and long-distance operators and directory assistance and variable evening rates. Black and white TV. Three-speed automatic-transmission. Cars the size of yachts. One telephone in the house. Big needles at the doctor’s office. A GP who did surgery. The start of fluoridated water. Big fillings. Bigger needles!
Nowadays? We’re watching live pictures of a drone broadcast from Mars. An entirely new world of dermatological science that was unheard of when I was getting sunburned. A car with more brains than most drivers. Metal and synthetic bone replacements. Heart repairs without opening the chest. We didn’t even know to try such things when I was kid.
I find it fascinating to watch a liftoff and view the capsule interior and hear all the calm “Right Stuff” voices over the roar. But, I wonder if anyone polls the crowds about taking a ride? “Hold up your hands, any of you that wanna go?” The rocket struggled to gain 20 feet and then 50 feet and then our ears were assaulted and the ground shook. At least you can ride along virtually, which is pretty cool at times. But you also can ride along with the cops and sometimes that’s not so cool. The rocket science world has an edge with its spectacular liftoffs and gadgets. It’s well earned. Unfortunately, medicine and social health don’t quite have the same pizzazz.
With several launch sites around the country and all over the world, space exploration has gone from the Oregon Trail mode to the Klondike Gold Rush. The spinoffs are both a combination of good education and good science: miniaturization, metallurgy, communications. Even real estate. There’s money to be made from hotels and viewing stands to space-burgers to clothing for the fashionable astro-bon-vivant. All this might be good for the space race and hard sciences but not so much for hospitals and addiction clinics and grade schools.
We are blessed with enough smartness to explore what makes up space as well as what is under our feet, or in your brains, and in our hearts.
But, the underlying struggles for resources will continue, as they should. The allocation to the space programs and other sciences is exactly the same as the dilemma posed by who gets what from Washington County or Johnson City tax dollars. It’s not as simple as policing versus schooling. Or, fire department versus parks. Or, physical well-being versus good mental health. I suppose if it were simple we would have done it. Each option holds a promise. Each is moving a frontier within another frontier.
If we choose we can certainly accomplish any challenge, limited only by our imagination.