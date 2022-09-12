It has been a long time coming, but proprietors Moe Farrouki and Kinsey Holliday have finally opened their successful Black Olive restaurant franchise here in downtown Johnson City.
Their restaurant located in Johnson City is known as “The Olive.”
Because of its compact kitchen size, The Olive does not have the space or the facilities to reproduce the entire menu found at the Black Olive restaurants: hence, the name change. Consider the menu you are handed at The Olive as a distilling-down of the most popular items from the Black Olive restaurant.
In our conversation with the proprietors, Holliday spoke of the delay to The Olive’s opening being the job market slowdown and finding qualified dining and kitchen help to staff the restaurant.
“If you don’t have staff,” Holliday said, “You don’t open. Period.”
First impressions
The Olive is located at 202 E. Main St. in downtown Johnson City.
You can reach East Main Street from either North or South Roan streets by turning onto West Market Street, following along and then turning left once more at Downtown Square onto East Main Street. Parking is located along East Main, as well as the Downtown Parking Lot between East Main and West State of Franklin Road. The Olive is noteworthy for its spacious and airy patio between East Main and the West State of Franklin parking lot.
Access to the restaurant is made through the patio entrance or by the front door on East Main.
Inside, you find yourself in a well-appointed dining salon of several separate rooms. Total seating (including the patio) is around 200. There is a professional-looking bar set up at the rear of the main dining area, with access to the restroom facilities down a nearby hall. The tables and chairs are artistically pleasing and comfortable.
Selections
Having heard of The Olive’s opening a few days before, the Retiree informed my dining partner and me as such, and off we went to an early supper. Our access to the restaurant was through the patio entrance, where we passed a bluegrass and jazz quintet tuning up for a session. The three of us were shown to our table by our server Jesse, who took drink orders and assisted us in navigating the new (to us) menu selections.
Our three choices from the menu could be described as:
“Something Old; Something New; Something Healthy For Me, Too.”
“Something Old” was our standard order from Black Olive’s menu and the Retiree’s favorite appetizer, Italian Nachos with Chicken ($13).
“Something New” was what my dining partner spotted at the bottom of The Olive’s Pizza menu: their Downtown Special ($18).
As for “Something Healthy,” I was looking for something light for supper and a new menu item for my palate. My choice was their Berry Bliss Salad, ($10).
How it tastes
As usual, the three of us decided to follow our usual policy of making a three-course meal from the individual appetizer, salad and pizza orders that we’d made.
All three of us enjoyed our appetizer of Italian Nachos with Chicken. Wide lasagna-style pasta noodles are first boiled in water and then deep-fried in very hot oil to give them a pleasant crispiness that I find very pleasing. Of course, having the pasta nacho chips carpeted with thin slices of marinated white meat chicken, then garlanded with sliced black olives, diced red tomatoes and onions, enrobed in a creamy and savory alfredo sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese makes the whole dish that much more of a pleasure.
My Berry Bliss Salad was a hit of the table, being sliced fresh strawberries laid on a bed of fresh-picked spinach leaves together with a spring mix, some slices of red onion, candied pecan halves and fromage de chèvre, (or “goat cheese” to you). The raspberry vinaigrette used as a dressing was especially noteworthy, but use in small doses only. You do not want to overwhelm the symphony of savory going on for your taste buds with this salad.
Lastly, the Downtown Special pizza was quite good, being a 14-inch “medium-sized” proofed pizza dough proofed in-house and topped with marinated white meat chicken, green onion ringlets, marinated artichokes, sundried tomato, sprinkled with a lemon sauce and topped with a thinly-scattered crumble of goat cheese before baking.
All in all, it was a very delicious way to spend our first-ever evening meal at an efficiently-run restaurant that is new to the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene.
Also note
As usual, Farrouki and Holliday are always accommodating to special requests from their diners, especially those looking for gluten-free menu offerings.
The Olive offers a 12-inch cauliflower gluten-free cheese pizza ($16), and also one that is gluten-free plus cheese, but without the cauliflower ($19). Additional toppings are $2 apiece.
The Olive also has a well-curated Kid’s menu at a blanket $7 per order.
It has an interesting item called a Pita Pizza on it.
I bet I can get them to make an exception to their Kid’s Menu’s “12 years & under” rule and let this adult try one for his meal.
Wonder what the toppings would be and how much each would cost?
Stay tuned for further developments.