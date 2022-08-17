We’ve long heard that the Johnson City Planning Department’s sometimes overly strict approach to regulation can be prohibitively burdensome to business owners and would-be business owners.
Over the years, frankly, many of the complaints sounded like the same jawing about the cost of doing business from people with a financial interest in deregulation.
But a recent situation experienced by city resident Sam Pettyjohn and reported by our Jonathan Roberts seems to be making things more difficult for Johnson City families.
During the pandemic, the day care Pettyjohn and his wife used closed, leaving them, like many other parents at the time, searching for options.
Taking it upon themselves to find a solution, they set aside space, sourced educational materials, hired staff and opened a day care in their own home, inviting a few neighborhood parents to enroll their children.
The small center is legal, but not licensed. The arrangement also requires either Pettyjohn or his wife to be home while the center is in operation.
Now, one of the Pettyjohns’ children is aging out of the home day care, and they will have to begin paying for care for that child outside the home.
They want to fill that soon-to-be vacant slot with another neighborhood child, both to defray the costs of the center and to provide another opportunity to parents in the area. But to add another child from outside the home, the center needs a license.
That’s where Pettyjohn is having some perplexing trouble. State officials say the center has met the requirements for a license, pending the city’s approval, and city officials say they can’t approve the project because it doesn’t meet state regulations.
It’s a Catch-22 that leaves the Pettyjohns without a license and paying more for the privilege of providing child care services in their neighborhood.
Other cities in Tennessee have approved these family child care homes, and so should Johnson City. They can be both safe and not overly burdensome on the families who run and are served by them.
There’s currently a severe shortage of child care options for parents, and the benefits to communities for providing and incentivizing adequate child care are plentiful and demonstrable.
Johnson City officials should get in touch with their state counterparts as soon as possible to correct this damaging hangup over conflicting regulations.
