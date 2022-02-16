The Tennessee General Assembly delivered a blow to local control yesterday.
Senate Bill 1820, filed by Germantown Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey, which will ban county election commissions from using ranked choice voting for state and local elections, was approved by both chambers Monday in Nashville.
Ranked choice voting, or instant runoff, asks voters to rank candidates for a seat in order of preference. If a candidate fails to earn a majority of votes in the first round, say in a crowded primary field, the candidate who received the least first-preference votes is eliminated, and those voters’ second-choice votes are redistributed to the remaining contenders until one candidate wins a majority.
The system gives voters more say in their representation, allows more room for third-party candidates and discourages extremists on both ends of the political spectrum.
Several states employ ranked choice voting for certain elections, including most of the Deep South, which uses the method for military and overseas voting in congressional races. Maine has used it for statewide races since 2018, and Alaska adopted it last year for statewide elections, including the upcoming 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.
Australians have used ranked choice since 1918, and Ireland started using it nationally in 1937.
Yet Kelsey said ranked choice was too “confusing and complex” for Tennesseans.
Are voters in Bangor more sophisticated and intelligent than we are here in the Tri-Cities? Is it easier for the constituents of Juneau to grasp election procedure? We don’t think so.
This issue arose because voters in Memphis chose ranked choice voting for their own municipal elections in a 2008 referendum. Three separate times, Memphians have voted in favor of ranked choice voting. It still hasn’t been implemented in the city.
First, election officials said existing voting machines weren’t equipped to handle ranked choice voting, then, three years ago, state Elections Coordinator Mark Goins made the weak legal argument that ranked choice wasn’t allowed by state law.
Voters in Memphis sued to challenge Goins’ ruling, and while the lawsuit is still pending in court, Kelsey, whose district includes Memphis’ Shelby County, introduced the legislation to outright ban it.
Why make such a fuss to go against the apparent will of the voters in Memphis?
We suspect lawmakers are worried ranked choice voting, if allowed in a single municipality, might catch on elsewhere in the state.
Politicians who have found easy victories by paying lip service to extremist views in their campaigns might be concerned for their comfortable majorities if forced to run on practical policies and prove their worth to voters.
Barring an unexpected veto from Gov. Bill Lee, it looks as though ranked choice voting will be banned in Tennessee in the near future.
We hope constituents remember its unceremonious demise the next time one of our disingenuous representatives makes an empty commitment to preserving local control.