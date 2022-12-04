Question of the Week

The days have grown shorter and the weather has turned colder — not quite cold enough yet for frozen precipitation, though.

We haven’t had snow worth mentioning in the region so far, and by the looks of the weather forecast it may still be a while. That’s OK, true winter won’t be here for another couple of weeks.

