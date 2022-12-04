The days have grown shorter and the weather has turned colder — not quite cold enough yet for frozen precipitation, though.
We haven’t had snow worth mentioning in the region so far, and by the looks of the weather forecast it may still be a while. That’s OK, true winter won’t be here for another couple of weeks.
Rest assured, snow lovers, we’ll likely have a few inches of flaky, school-canceling powder in the next month or so. City, county and state road crews are already prepared with plows and salt to take it on.
There’s a lot of talk around this time of year about winter wonderlands and sleigh rides. Snow can be peaceful and beautiful and its accompanying activities, like sledding, building forts and snowmen and the less peaceful snowball fights, can be fun.
But there are downsides to snow, too. Travel can be treacherous, and a heavy, wet blanket can down tree limbs and knock out power.
It may be wishful thinking this early in the season, but we want to hear your thoughts on snow.
If you’re a snow lover, what are your favorite activities to do out after a fresh snowfall? What are your best memories of snows past?
If you’re snow averse, how do you stay warm inside when the wind howls and the flurries fly? What are your indoor activities that keep you comfortable and dry?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.