Melinda Combest “just wanted to do something positive during all this COVID-19,” said husband Jim. Hence, the large sign on the side of Rock Springs Road with two hearts painted on it that reads “Kingsport Strong.”
It’s been there for several months, seen on the left side of the road by motorists coming from Interstate 26, just before The Edinburgh neighborhood. “People wave and honk their horns when they drive by. Some even stop and take pictures,” Jim Combest said.
It’s far from being the only sign offering encouragement during these troubled times. Similar signs have been popping up all over the country — and elsewhere.
Linda Nguyen of Moore, Oklahoma, commissioned a large sign, “All In This Together,” a message that “kind of lifts everybody’s spirit so they can be a little bit happier,” Nguyen said. “I wanted to show everybody that I appreciate them for what they’re doing, working on the front line of this pandemic, really it takes all of us to come together.”
In Tarpon Springs, Florida, dozens of colorful feel-good signs have been showing up on lawns and storefronts all over town saluting “Tarpon’s Heroes.” The project is the work of local artist Emily Tayman and Architectural Salvage Bank owner Robin Karr.
Karr was inspired by a small sign she found that said “Be Kind to Each Other.” “So we decided to go even bigger,” says Karr, who hired Tayman, a friend and neighbor, to light up Tarpon Springs with painted wooden signs.
In the Canadian province of Alberta, teddy bears, colorful cutouts of hearts and expressions of support are bringing people together. Resident Sanela Sarcevic took to Facebook to urge residents to put teddy bears in their windows to show “we’re in this together.”
She thought it would be fun for parents to enjoy a break and take their home-bound children on a “bear hunt” and count how many of the comfy toys they could spot.
In Ohio, messages of hope and inspiration are offered on homemade signs, posted in windows and scrawled across driveways and sidewalks. A banner reading “Together We Will See It Through” hangs in the window of a home in Kettering. “This too shall pass,” is written in colorful chalk on a Washington Township driveway. “Everything Will be Okay,” fills a window of an apartment building on West Grand Avenue in Dayton.
Emmy Fabich and Katie Norris have been leaving inspirational quotes on the porch of their home in Dayton’s McPherson Town Historic District for neighbors to find. Their daily messages have included: “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails,” from singersongwriter Dolly Parton; “The greatest danger to our future is apathy,” from primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall; and “Everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end,” by John Lennon. Said Fabich, “Leaving messages lets people know you’re thinking of them and makes me feel like we’re not alone.”
Randy Veraguas is making new friends around her hometown of Hull, Massachusetts. She’s taking pictures from a distance of families in her seaside town posing on their porches. “I’ve shot about 16 families,” she said
“People, in general, are just taking time to appreciate each other and find creative ways to make others smile,” Elaine Ducharme, a clinical psychologist in Connecticut, told Healthline, a website offering medical information. “I am seeing so many more posts stressing that we are all in this together. We are all humans and none of us is immune,” she said. “I really think Americans are showing their best side in the darkest of days.”
These simple gestures are important in these trying times. Wouldn’t we all like to see more of them?
Kingsport Times News