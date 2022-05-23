In my travels as your Mystery Diner, there are occasions when my friends the dine-around bunch and I will find ourselves at the location of a restaurant that was once a favorite of ours. However, upon arrival we find a new restaurant has set up shop there; the former restaurant, its staff and our friends we made there now well and truly gone.
Just recently a discrete word with Iris, the new occupant’s hostess informed me that the previous tenant had moved to pastures new in the next town, and instead of a menu favoring Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, would my friend and I like to try some genuine Oaxacan creations from the site’s new tenant, Si Señor Mexican Grill?
Well, after that friendly bit of assistance from Iris, we weren’t going to say “No,” were we?
First impressions
Si Señor Mexican Grill’s location in Gray is easy to locate. Take Interstate 26 to Gray. Exit heading east along the Bobby Hicks Highway. A left turn onto Roy Martin Road finds you at the entrance to the Food City shopping center, with an outparcel of some eight storefronts on your right.
Si Señor Mexican Grill occupies the leftmost storefront.
There is parking available out front and around the left side of the building.
Once inside, Iris told us that Si Señor had been open about a month and a half. Our table was near the front of Si Señor’s front dining room, which was half-full with eight of its 14 tables occupied. There was another same-sized dining area beyond ours, and another accessed from the right side of the restaurant’s lobby. Décor was still a work in progress, though the walls had been newly painted in subdued pastels. Restroom access is located off the right rear lobby in the hallway.
Selections
Our area has been fortunate to experience the true diversity of Mexican cuisine. Our server Aya was very helpful in clarifying exactly what differed Oaxacan food from more familiar versions of Mexican cooking.
Oaxacan cuisine originates in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. Next to the Yucatan and Campeche, Oaxacan cuisine features more vegetables, such as chilies, cucumbers and pumpkins. Due to the rugged terrain of Oaxaca, there is less room for cattle herds or flocks of sheep. Oaxaca’s proximity to both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meant that seafood, especially shrimp, would find its way into the region’s soups and stews.
In looking at Si Señor’s comprehensive menu, my dining partner started us off with baked corn tortilla chips matched with some excellent and spicy tomato salsa and a smooth and creamy-textured bean dip. As her entrée my partner chose nachos vaqueros con carnitas ($14.90), while I opted for one of Si Señor’s signature salads topped with grilled shrimp ($13.99).
How it tastes
The spicy tomato salsa made a perfect opener for our meal, its citrus-like tang of its fresh tomatoes matching well with the pungent heat of the finely chopped fresh chilies and other ground spices. The bean dip was also quite good with a deceptive back-of-the-throat lingering heat providing balance with all that tomato and spicy chilies in the salsa.
My dining partner’s nachos vaqueros carnitas featured the slow-roasted pork dish native to Campeche, together with frijoles negros, (black beans, Anglos) a very fresh and smooth guacamole, boiled corn kernels and one of the best pico di gallo relishes I’ve ever tasted. Next was some shredded cheese and a generous amount of sour cream drizzled on top of the whole entree.
My salad with shrimp was a delightful medley of leafy romaine lettuce and fresh spinach together with a tasty mixture of those black beans, sliced avocado and coarsely chopped cucumber. Next up was some queso fresca crumbles, a big slice of grilled fresh pineapple and a big quantity of succulent grilled shrimp.
My Si Señor salad was a remarkable combination, and even better with some tomato salsa as the salad dressing.
The bottom line
My dining partner and I were very impressed with the newly opened Si Señor Mexican Grill. Though spare, the décor is a work in progress with its end result much anticipated. The service is exemplary, knowledgeable and friendly.
The menu is one of the most comprehensive I’ve seen, with a good number of them Oaxacan in origin.
A word to my readers:
Though our menu choices were well-prepared and quite flavorful, with any restaurant’s kitchen offering that large a menu repertoire, you can expect an occasional “clanger.”
My advice to you all is to be careful of what you order.
If you are not sure, be sure to ask your server or Iris for clarification.
It is your taste buds and stomach, after all.