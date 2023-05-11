Cards, flowers and candy. That’s what many mothers in our area will be receiving this Sunday.
You can also show your mom how much you appreciate all she does by planting a pollinator garden.
She’ll love it, and Mother Earth will love it, too.
Declining bee and butterfly populations have prompted many agricultural and horticultural officials to urge homeowners to share some space with pollinators.
Bees are probably our best-known pollinators. They pollinate crops like apples, tomatoes, soybeans, peaches and strawberries.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates one-third of the human diet comes from insect-pollinated plants, and the honeybee is responsible for doing 80% of that work.
Planting trees or a pollinator garden is a good way to help nourish butterflies and bees. When planting such gardens, the U.S. Forest Service recommends you look to native species.
Non-native plants often don’t have enough nectar or pollen to sustain bees and butterflies.
In addition, native plants typically require less water, so they are much easier for gardeners to care for.
Also, use a variety of plants that will bloom from early spring to late fall. Crocus, hyacinth and wild lilac are perfect for the spring. Hosta, snapdragons and foxglove are ideal for the summer, and zinnias, asters and goldenrod are excellent late bloomers.
Experts also urge you to think carefully before applying any pesticides in your gardens and always follow the label instructions.
The Tennessee Environmental Council and the University of Tennessee’s Agriculture Extension Office both offer resources for people interested in planting pollinator gardens, and local lawn and garden businesses even offer in-person seminars for hands-on learning.
