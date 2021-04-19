Facing an aging workforce and stagnant population growth, Johnson City leaders approved spending proposed by regional economic development officials meant to entice young professionals to the area.
Reported last week by Press Staff Writer David Floyd, the $100,000 approved by city commissioners is part of a larger, two-year project to market the area to remote workers who can relocate and perform their jobs over the internet.
According to representatives of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and Visit Johnson City, which are administering the program, part of the funding will go to cash incentives for new residents based on their incomes.
Those earning $50,000 to $60,000 would receive $2,500 to move to the area, those earning $61,000 to $70,000 would receive $3,500 and those earning $71,000 to $80,000 would receive $5,000.
Applicants will receive 25% of the incentive upon moving to the area, 25% after living here for six months and the rest after living here for a whole year.
Development officials and some city commissioners said the added purchasing power from the new residents could help the local economy, and a new reputation could give the area a good name for others who may be considering relocating.
Others, however, have questioned the effectiveness of giving away current residents’ tax contributions as gifts to young professionals considered desirable for resettlement.
One commissioner cautioned against the growing pains that could bring negative effects to a community that increases in population too quickly.
It’s a big question and a new idea that could impact the community and its residents. We thought it best to ask our readers.
Should we pay people to move here? Why or why not? Are there better ways for our region to grow its population?
