Last week, Gov. Bill Lee announced a tourism incentive program designed to entice visitors to Tennessee’s four largest cities.
The “Tennessee on Me” program will provide $250 airline vouchers to the first 10,000 people who book two-night stays at hotels in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville or Chattanooga through the promotional website TennesseeOnMe.com.
The $2.5 million for the program was funded in the state’s 2021-22 budget as a tourism marketing project for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
Shortly after Lee unveiled the program in a video posted to social media alongside country music star Brad Paisley, Tennessee on Me was met with criticism, some of which came from legislators from Lee’s own Republican Party.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally issued a statement questioning the approach of directly transferring taxpayer money to out-of-state recipients, and said “it makes little sense” to single out the four metro areas for the benefit.
A spokesperson for the tourism department said the initiative was meant to offset hospitality industry losses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state lost $300 million in tourism-related taxes between March and December 2020, but overall, the state’s revenues were higher through the pandemic than the previous year.
As taxpayers in the state, all of us funded a part of the Tennessee on Me program, so we wanted to ask our readers for their thoughts.
Should we buy plane tickets for visitors to the state’s more urban areas? Are there merits to the program, or is it a complete bust? If you could change a part of it, what would you change? Is it fair to rural areas, including ours, to limit the program to visitors to the state’s largest cities?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.