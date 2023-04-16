This week, several of our local governments took a hard look at their hotel and motel tax rates.
Elizabethton’s City Council approved a new 4% tax on the temporary rental of rooms and spaces Thursday, and Sullivan County commissioners met in a work session to examine the prospects of a 4% tax of their own.
Like sales taxes, occupancy taxes in cities stack with those imposed by the counties they’re in, meaning a visitor paying to stay overnight in Elizabethton will pay 9% to the local governments — 5% to Carter County and 4% to Elizabethton. Those rooms are also subject to state and county sales tax rates, which generally add another 9.5%.
In Johnson City, the occupancy tax rate is 7%. In Unicoi County, the county charges 5% and Erwin charges 2.5%.
According to state law, new occupancy taxes levied since 2021 must be used to support tourism. Places that already had those taxes in place mostly use a portion for attracting visitors.
Taxes on temporary stays can be popular with local governments. Instead of funding marketing and outreach with property and sales taxes from local residents, it’s visitors who bear that burden.
There is always a risk when increasing costs that they will go beyond what the market will bear. Make a hotel room too expensive, and fewer people will visit, creating a negative effect on tourism.
It seems to be an issue on local governments’ minds lately, so we thought we’d ask our readers. Should we increase lodging tax rates? How should we best use those taxes collected to promote tourism?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.