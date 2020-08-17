The Washington County Commission will return to a resolution against refugee resettlement next week now that the body is once again meeting in person.
Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk wrote Sunday that the commission will bring back the resolution telling Gov. Bill Lee the county does not want political refugees resettled within its borders at its Aug. 24 meeting.
First discussed in February, the full commission deferred a vote on it in March, when commission meetings moved online during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners can now meet in person, and the resolution is back on the agenda now that members of the public can comment on it.
Backed by state Republican Executive Commiteewoman Anita Hodges Taylor, the resolution asks the county’s governing body to declare it does not consent to a decision by the governor for the state to continue participating in the federal refugee resettlement program.
Taylor told the commission that refugees have become a burden on state and local taxpayers.
According to Drocella Mugorewera, the executive director of the Knoxville-based Bridge Refugee Services Inc., most refugees settled in our state are fleeing sex trafficking, religious persecution or have been targeted after helping the United States in combat zones.
Nineteen refugees were placed with family members in Washington County in the last 12 years. It takes two years for refugees to go through the vetting process before resettlement.
Since the county is again opening the floor, we wanted to ask you for your thoughts. Should Washington County be open to refugees? Why or why not?
