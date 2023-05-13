Later this month, Washington County leaders will consider new restrictions governing dogs tied outside.
At their May 22 meeting, county commissioners will consider guidelines for tethered dogs designed to both educate pet owners and give animal control officers the authority to address clear cases of animal abuse and neglect.
As reported by Press Staff Writer Robert Houk last week, those new guidelines would make it illegal to:
• Tether a dog in a way that it could become “frequently entangled on the restraint or another object.”
• Multiple dogs must each be tethered on separate restraints and “not secured to the same fixed point.”
• A tether must allow a dog to “sit, lie down and stand comfortably without the restraint becoming taut and allow the dog a range of movement.”
• A dog “shall not be tethered by means of a choke, pinch slip halter or prong-type collar.”
• The tether must be “a minimum of 10 feet long and weigh no more than 10% of the dog’s body weight.
The case used by Animal Control Directory Tammy Davis to illustrate the need for the new regulation to commissioners was a photograph of a 14-pound dog tethered by a 19-pound logging chain.
An ordinance enacted by Johnson City leaders in 2020 is more restrictive than the county’s proposed regulations and is intended to eventually ban tethering dogs outright.
The penalty for violating the county’s new ordinance is a fine of $25 to $50 for a first offense and $50 to $100 for subsequent violations. Leaders were clear that the regulations would not be applied heavy-handedly.
The treatment of pets and other animals has been a contentious issue in the past, akin to disciplining children. The line between adequate care and mistreatment is often in question.
That’s why we thought we’d ask our readers about it. Should Washington County enact dog tethering regulations? What do you think of the regulations as proposed? Should they be less restrictive, or should the county’s goal be to eventually ban tethering altogether, like Johnson City?
Send your answers tomailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar,style and length.