Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week he plans to propose legislation legalizing the use of marijuana when the commonwealth’s General Assembly convenes in January.
If approved, which lawmakers have said is far from certain, Virginia would be the first state in the South to fully allow recreational and medicinal use of the once 50-state illegal drug.
We haven’t seen Northam’s proposal, but he’s advocated for legalization as an economic driver and as a way to eliminate laws that are rooted in racial and class discrimination.
A report also released last week by state analysts claimed legalization could generate more than $300 million per year in tax revenues, create 11,000 jobs and would reduce marijuana arrests by 84%.
Virginia lawmakers will also have to decide how to implement legal framework for legalization, like should each municipality be able to choose whether marijuana sales are legal within their borders, similar to alcohol, and how to distribute taxes from sales.
In a region that crosses state lines separating Tennessee and Virginia, lawmakers and police in Tennessee will likely have to plan for marijuana tourists heading from a jurisdiction where use and possession are illegal to one where they are not.
