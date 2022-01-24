Some residents of the town of Unicoi approached the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week with a burning issue.
They complained that a neighbor has been burning wood and waste vegetation on his property for 40 continuous days.
Several said the smoke from the constant fires burns their eyes and noses. One said they have suffered multiple sinus infections.
According to Staff Writer Kayla Hackney, who reported on the meeting, currently there are no ordinances in the town that prevent open burning, and open burning of wood and vegetation waste that is produced or grown on the same property that it’s being burned on is legal in Tennessee.
Two board members wanted to begin the process to write an ordinance to regulate burning. Two others, however, weren’t ready to take the step to codify new rules. With a tie vote, the motion did not pass.
Instead, aldermen voted to send a letter to the resident asking them to stop burning. If the issue continues, board members said they may take more harsh action.
Many municipalities in the state regulate open burning in the interest of protecting the air quality and safety of residents. Unicoi is an incorporated community, but it’s also a rural area, where traditionally burning waste has been accepted.
It’s an issue of personal freedoms enjoyed in the country having an impact on others’ quality of life.
We want to know what our readers think. Should Unicoi pass an ordinance regulating burning? Would doing so protect residents’ quality of life, or infringe on property rights?
