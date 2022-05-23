According to Unicoi County Public Library Director Selena Harmon, library funds are dwindling faster than they’re being replaced.
Staff Writer Kayla Hackney reported last week that Harmon’s calculations showed the library’s operating accounts will be empty by 2036.
The public library was started with a charitable donation and receives contributions from investments and some allocations from Unicoi County, but rising costs have outpaced those sources of revenue.
Harmon is asking for a $20,000 increase in funding from the county this year to help the library catch up.
Last year, county commissioners agreed to raise the library’s funding by $10,000, the first increase in 10 years.
Costs are rising across all county departments, and this budget season, commissioners will be trying to limit the impact on taxpayers by cutting expenses wherever possible.
The library, in addition to providing access to physical and electronic copies of books, magazines and periodicals, offers classes workshops and other educational programming for children and adults.
Anyone with a library card can access these materials and programs for entertainment and education.
Commissioners may soon have to make the choice between cutting services and increasing the property tax rate.
That’s why we want to ask readers: Should Unicoi County boost library funding? Why or why not? Are there other sources of revenue the library should consider? Are there other services you believe are less important than the library and could be cut to provide the library with a boost?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.