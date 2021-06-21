Smoking in public parks could soon bring a small fine.
According to Press Staff Writer David Floyd, last week city commissioners approved on first reading an ordinance banning the use of tobacco or vapor products in public parks, public playgrounds, public greenways and any public property accessible to youth. Violators could face a $50 fine.
Using those products in parks is already against city policy, but officials said writing the ban into local code would make it more easily enforceable.
If commissioners approve the new ordinance twice more, it will be enacted on July 15.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking can cause cancer, heart disease, lung disease and other deadly ailments. Those risks are also present for those inhaling second-hand smoke.
The rate of smokers in the country has declined in the last 50 years, but our area is one with higher rates that remain a public health concern.
Still, smokers are participating in an activity that is generally legal. As we’ve heard, tobacco users feel put upon by the high taxes and policies aimed at discouraging smoking.
Officials argue that ordinances like the one being considered by the city are aimed at protecting people, including children, who don’t smoke from the harmful effects of smoke.
It’s an issue of public safety, so we though we’d ask you, our readers. Should Johnson City enact this anti-smoking ordinance? How do you believe it will protect the public? Do you think it’s a step too far to fine smokers in public? Where do you draw the line between public health concerns and personal freedom?
