For at least two years now, there has been intense national discussion about election laws in the states.
Americans’ trust in election integrity has plummeted as unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud by former President Donald Trump and his staff have found purchase with supporters, and partisan-led redrawing of voting district lines have sparked accusations of gerrymandering.
Riding the wave of distrust, legislatures across the country have stiffened requirements for voters, leading to further allegations of partisan manipulation.
In 2019, a bill pushed by the state’s Republican Executive Committee would have required voters to register with a political party in advance of voting in that party’s primary, called closed primaries.
The bill failed, and Tennessee’s primaries are currently open, which means voters can request the ballot for whichever party they wish at polling places on the day of primary elections.
This session of the General Assembly, however, has tackled partisan politics, allowing partisan races for school board members. Past discussions have centered on expanding party affiliations to other local races, as well.
Though it’s been rejected before, the national discourse may lead state lawmakers to reconsider closing our primaries.
Supporters of the closed system say it works to keep party ideology pure. Only loyal members of one of the nation’s and state’s political parties will register, allowing candidates for those parties to be chosen only by true supporters.
Opponents, on the other hand, say closed primaries limit voters’ choices. Independent voters will have little control over who runs and wins in primaries, the elections where many races are decided in states and localities that are traditionally party strongholds.
With a new slate of partisan races on this year’s ballots and with more election law changes likely soon to be proposed, we wanted to ask our readers.
Should Tennessee’s primaries be closed? Why or why not?
