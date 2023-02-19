Earlier this month, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton made headlines with his extreme idea for the federal funding the state receives for education — send it back.
At a Tennessee Farm Bureau reception, Sexton, a lawmaker from Crossville, said refusing the $1.8 billion returned to the state to help pay the costs of teaching its thousands of children would allow more freedom to “do things the Tennessee way.”
So far, Sexton’s proposal has been all talk, though he said he’s penning legislation he intends to introduce to start the conversation rolling. Other state officials, from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally to Gov. Bill Lee, have said they are open to the idea.
Much of the money Tennessee receives from the federal government are restricted to certain uses, like improving achievement in districts with higher concentrations of students from low-income homes, supporting English language learners and improving education in rural areas.
Again, Cameron hasn’t really named the specific restrictions he’d like to loosen or the federal programs he’d like to change, but many of Nashville’s education initiatives in the last few years have been concerns of culture.
Laws recently have focused on prohibiting teaching concepts related to race and gender in classrooms, and Tennessee passed more laws in 2021 limiting the rights of transgender people than any other state in the nation.
Rejecting the federal funding could be a way to do away with federal civil rights requirements for students.
Since so much is uncertain, but the proposal seems to be very real, we wanted to ask our readers. Should Tennessee refuse federal funding? What requirements currently mandated by the federal government would you like to see changed if we do?
